CULTURE: Middle school students invited behind the scenes at Fort Louis | FAXINFO

Thanks to the ACS ZEPIN initiative, students from Mont des Accords College explored Fort Louis through an interactive experience at the summit of the French capital of Saint-Martin.

On Wednesday morning, June 18, the young explorers from the 6th grade General and Adapted Vocational Education Section (SEGPA) went to Fort Louis.

Guided by old maps, the middle school students followed a route punctuated by quizzes and educational activities.

Immersed in the 18th century, the period when the building was constructed, the young people showed great curiosity throughout the visit.

The loopholes, the soldiers' daily lives, the Fort's airlock, questions came from all sides.

After an hour-long tour, the association offered the students a traditional afternoon snack featuring Journey Cake, accompanied by fresh fruit juice. Organized in partnership with the Territorial Archives, this initiative is part of the ACS ZEPIN's mission to make history and culture accessible to young people in priority neighborhoods.

"Through cultural hikes, guided tours, and multidisciplinary activities, we support educational projects in schools," explains Leen Maud Minori-Mirre, vice-president of the association.

After 4 years of collaboration with ACS ZEPIN, the teachers of the Mont des Accords college mobilized for the event, took the opportunity to salute the initiatives of the structure, founded in 1998. See you at the start of the 2025-2026 school year to get to know the historical heritage of the island even better. _LM

