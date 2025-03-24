CULTURE: Sidonie Bilger celebrates the end of her residency with style | FAXINFO

A closing reception for the residency was held at TAK (The Art Kclob), an art center at Concordia, to celebrate the work of artist Sidonie Bilger, invited by Florence Poirier NKPA, artist and founder of the organization, to share her artistic vision of carnival.

After a monumental fresco created for the Carnival village and now exhibited at the TAK, the artist created as a "closing work" a gigantic wall panel, extremely lively in its colors and composition. It symbolically and beautifully concludes Sidonie Bilger's month-long stay on the island: " I will return to Saint Martin. The welcome I received here was memorable, and I will spend more time exploring the island in depth."

This opening was also an opportunity for Florence Poirier NKPA to introduce the public to this small, atypical and promising art center: “ We bought this Creole hut after Hurricane Irma. It was completely devastated. Today, I have set up my workshops there, including my office, where I spend a lot of time. There is also a lithographic press, the only one on the island. It's my little bubble in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Concordia."

Tastefully decorated, this small space dedicated to art will eventually accommodate artists in residence, thanks to its complete equipment (bathroom, living room, small bedroom, wooded garden). Containers located outside will include Florence Poirier-NKPA's office and storage for works of art.

During the evening, among the visitors who came to discover the works and taste the petits fours, the members of the carnival troupe Hot'N Spicy celebrated the occasion by arriving all wearing their feathered headdresses, thus paying a final tribute to the young artist.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sidonie-bilger-celebre-la-fin-de-sa-residence-avec-eclat/