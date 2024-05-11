CULTURE / The Company Ö and Co: the magic of dance | FAXINFO

If there is one cultural event not to be missed this weekend, it is the end-of-year contemporary dance show by Company Ö and Co which will be held at the Théâtre de la Chapelle in Orient Bay, over three evenings.

For this new show hosted by around fifty dancers, the talented choreographer Peggy Oulerich chose a different formula from last year by offering five distinct universes which revolve around the moods that we can all go through during life: “This year, in general, I worked by musical atmosphere, I really went towards a general public version so that everyone can find themselves there, whether in the musical style or in the bodily atmosphere which is emerges from each painting. Accompanied by the troupe of adult dancers, the young people and adolescents under Peggy's artistic wing will be in the spotlight, ready to take over when the semi-professional dancers have taken their talent to other horizons: “I really tried to involve the young dancers in the creation of their own choreography, for example by letting them create the material used on their painting, I then completed with the staging.” If the reputation of Peggy Oulerich's shows is now well established, this touch of originality promises unique and emotionally charged performances. After a year of choreographic workshops and three months of rehearsals, the end-of-year show aims to be lighter, more accessible, with the ultimate goal of surprising the audience. Peggy Oulerich has already taken on this challenge several times and this show will be no exception. Four performances are available to attend this great moment of contemporary dance which gives pride of place to young talents: this Friday at 19 p.m., double performance on Saturday May 11 at 19 and 21 p.m. and Sunday May 12 at 19 p.m. Don't wait to book (see info), places are already snapped up… _VX

Info and reservations: https://www.theatresxm.fr

Theater box office open this Friday from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-la-company-o-and-co-la-magie-de-la-danse/