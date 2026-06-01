Curaçao and St. Maarten discussing CBCS, Ference Lamp as new President | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The heads of government of Curaçao and St. Maarten were expected to meet on Monday to discuss administrative challenges at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, CBCS, including the nomination of Curaçao-born financial sector professional Ference Lamp as the bank’s next President.

According to NU.cw, Lamp, 54, is regarded as the leading candidate to replace current CBCS President Richard Doornbosch, who is scheduled to leave the central bank on September 1, 2026. Doornbosch, who was appointed President of the CBCS on August 7, 2020, will depart after just over six years in the position to take up a role with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, AFM.

The CBCS uses the title President for the head of its executive board, although the position is often referred to in general terms as the bank’s top executive role and sometimes CEO.

Lamp was born in Curaçao and has an extensive international background in the financial sector. According to reports, he has worked in banking for many years and has held positions focused on strategy, mergers, acquisitions and transformation processes.

The meeting between Curaçao and St. Maarten is also expected to address the long-vacant position of financial and economic director at the CBCS. The filling of both positions is considered important for the future stability and functioning of the monetary union between the two countries.

Relations between Curaçao and St. Maarten have recently come under pressure because of disagreements over control within the CBCS Supervisory Board. An agreement on the new leadership of the central bank is therefore viewed as an important step toward restoring stability within the institution.

The CBCS plays a central role in monetary policy, financial supervision and the stability of the banking system for Curaçao and St. Maarten. Its leadership structure is therefore of direct importance to both governments, the financial sector and the wider economy of the monetary union.

Doornbosch’s departure comes at a significant moment for the CBCS, which continues to manage major institutional and financial responsibilities, including the transition to the Caribbean guilder, financial sector supervision and broader monetary stability.

If Lamp’s nomination is approved, he would assume leadership of the central bank at a time when both Curaçao and St. Maarten are seeking greater clarity, continuity and confidence in the management of the joint monetary institution.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/curacao-and-st-maarten-discussing-cbcs-ference-lamp-as-new-president