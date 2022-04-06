Curacao Government gives 24 cents discount on gasoline and diesel

WILLEMSTAD – The government is providing consumers with almost a quarter per liter discount on gasoline and diesel.

The excise duty on petrol will fall by 25 percent, which is a discount of about 11 cents per liter. In addition, a sales tax link is removed. This offers the consumer an advantage of 13 cents. For diesel, both the retail and wholesale sales tax are removed.

The compensation will cost the national treasury 27 million guilders until the end of the year. The loss of this income is covered by the excess revenue from sales tax. According to the most current forecasts, Curaçao collects 509 million sales tax instead of 450 million guilders.

Fuel users now pay 2.64 guilders per liter at the gas station A liter of diesel costs 2.27 guilders. The bill will be discussed in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. If it has been approved by the Council of Ministers, Parliament will consider the proposal. The government wants to see whether there is sufficient parliamentary support for the bill. In this way the cabinet can issue a letter in anticipation of the bill that still has to go through the advisory round.

Source: https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/local/24-cents-discount-on-gasoline-and-diesel/