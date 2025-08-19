Curaçao to roll out innovative math program after successful pilot run | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport is preparing for the national rollout of an innovative math education program after a successful six-month pilot involving more than 400 young students.

The pilot, launched in January 2025, tested Magrid, a digital, language-neutral learning tool developed in Luxembourg, designed to strengthen early math skills among children aged 4 to 7. The project aimed to explore how inclusive and digital resources can support a stronger educational foundation for all children, regardless of background or language.

During the trial, teachers, school directors, and ministry officials closely monitored progress, collecting both data and classroom experiences. The findings were presented to Minister of Education Sithree van Heydoorn, who emphasized the importance of early intervention in shaping long-term opportunities.

The controlled trial revealed striking improvements, particularly among the youngest students:

4-year-olds in the intervention group improved 84.9% in visual-spatial skills and 72.9% in numerical skills.

Teachers reported greater engagement, independence, and motivation, especially among children who struggle with traditional methods.

Surveys showed strong support, with 65% of teachers recommending Magrid and 70% expressing interest in continuing the program next year.

Beyond the numbers, educators observed higher curiosity and stronger problem-solving skills in the classroom, suggesting a broader impact on children’s development.

The pilot demonstrated that early, inclusive intervention can transform educational outcomes. The ministry, together with school leaders and teachers, agreed to take concrete steps toward broader adoption of the program across Curaçao.

“This success is the result of leadership at the ministry, the trust of school directors, the professionalism of teachers, and above all, the enthusiasm of the children,” said Minister Van Heydoorn. “These results confirm that investing early in our children’s development creates lifelong opportunities. Curaçao is committed to ensuring every student can thrive, regardless of language or background. With partners like Magrid, we are building a more inclusive and innovative future for our education system.”

If the national rollout proceeds, Curaçao could become a regional leader in pioneering inclusive, technology-driven education practices, with potential international recognition for its efforts.

Curacao Chronicle

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/curacao-to-roll-out-innovative-math-program-after-successful-pilot-run