Curfew lifted in St. Martin and St. Barths | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Due to the improvement of the health situation in St. Martin and St. Barths, the Prefect Serge Gouteyron decided yesterday to lift the curfew and the ban on the sale of alcohol to take away, starting Monday, January 31, 2022. The establishments receiving the public will be able to remain open until 1 am.

However, it is important to remain vigilant in order to preserve this positive evolution of the situation, by continuing to respect the barrier gestures.

As a reminder, access to free vaccination without appointment is still available to the population on the website www.doctolib.fr for Saint-Martin, as well as in pharmacies and doctors’ offices throughout the northern islands.

