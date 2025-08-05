Customer Service, Sales, Leadership in focus at August SHTA Workshops | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), through its SHTA Academy, has unveiled the August 2025 edition of its professional development training series. Sponsored by Progressional People Caribbean, the program offers interactive masterclasses in customer service, sales, business etiquette, and supervisory leadership, aimed at empowering the island’s workforce with vital soft skills and service excellence.

The training sessions will be held throughout August and feature industry-renowned trainers Liesa Euton and Raju Sajnani, both bringing decades of experience in hospitality, leadership, and corporate training. Each workshop is designed for specific sectors including hospitality, retail, real estate, timeshare, casinos, and aviation, and targets professionals at all levels seeking to upgrade their skillset and performance.

Key offerings include:

• Customer Service Training on multiple dates (Aug 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, or 18) focusing on communication, handling complaints, and building guest relationships

• Supervisor Training (Aug 14 or 20) tailored to enhance team leadership, feedback, and workplace culture

• Sales Training (Aug 22) built for professionals in client-facing roles, with a focus on closing techniques and objection handling

• Business Etiquette 101 (Aug 15 or 19) covering executive protocol, cultural awareness, and dining etiquette, available exclusively to previous workshop graduates

All workshops run from 9am to 5pm and include lunch. Member rates for SHTA or CdT participants start as low as $119 per person. Class sizes are capped at 24 participants per session to ensure a high level of engagement and individual attention.

In addition to core topics, each workshop will include modules on emotional intelligence, teamwork, conflict resolution, communication, and adapting to change—skills critical to any professional environment.

Participants are encouraged to register early due to limited capacity. For more information and to reserve your spot, email info@shta.com.

This marks the 4th edition of the Academy’s training series, reinforcing SHTA’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, service innovation, and professional excellence across St. Maarten’s business community.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/customer-service-sales-leadership-in-focus-at-august-shta-workshops