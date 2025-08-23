CXC to permit use of AI in exams from 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

ANTIGUA–The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has officially announced that, starting in 2026, artificial intelligence (AI) will be permitted in school-based assessments for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

The announcement was made during the arrival of CXC officials in the Cayman Islands for the highly anticipated Release of Results Ceremony for the May–June 2025 examinations, held last Friday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC, emphasized that while AI will be integrated into assessments, its use will be governed by clearly defined standards and ethical guidelines.

“It’s called Standards and Guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in CXC’s Assessment, and it is on our website,” Dr. Manning said. “There are five standards and several components within those standards. It’s there to protect you and to help you understand—not only the students, but also their parents and teachers,” she added.

Dr. Manning noted that the framework goes beyond simply allowing AI use—it also educates stakeholders on how to properly reference AI, a practice not widely addressed elsewhere.

“Instead of individuals trying to figure out how to use AI on their own, we have provided structured guidance—even on how to reference it,” she noted. “We’ve worked with our credentialing bodies, and these conversations are ongoing across the region,” she said.

A significant focus of the guidelines includes data privacy and ethical use of AI tools, ensuring that students understand the importance of protecting their personal information.

“It is important to ensure that our students do not overshare personal information,” Dr. Manning stated. “Data privacy is a big one, as is the ethical use of information.”

“This is part of the digital transformation thrust,” Dr. Manning explained. “We are preparing the region for the future of education,” she noted.

Meanwhile, CXC’s Registrar and CEO, Dr. Wayne Wesley, underscored that the introduction of AI must be matched with foundational competencies.

“We can talk about AI all we want, but if students are not literate and numerate, they will not harness the power of AI,” Dr. Wesley said. “We’ve paid particular attention to these areas and will soon unveil our AI-powered literacy and numeracy system to complement the education system and ensure students have the foundational skills needed to succeed.”

This announcement comes against the backdrop of declining numeracy performance in the region. In the 2024 CSEC Mathematics exams, only 36% of candidates earned a passing grade, highlighting an urgent need for intervention.

Dr. Wesley framed the current transformation as a turning point for the Council and the region’s education system.

“This marks the beginning of the end of the Caribbean Examinations Council as we know it,” he declared. “We are using our expertise with AI to drive the transformation that is required.”

CXC is encouraging students, parents, and educators to review the AI standards and guidelines which are now available on the official CXC website. As the Council pushes forward with its strategic repositioning, the integration of AI, digital exams, and foundational learning systems is expected to set a new benchmark for education in the Caribbean.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cxc-to-permit-use-of-ai-in-exams-from-2026