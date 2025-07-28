Cybersecurity Firm Tozetta: Ransomware Attack on Curaçao Tax Office Was Foreseeable

WILLEMSTAD – Cybersecurity company Tozetta revealed that it had already warned the Curaçao Tax Office in 2024 about critical digital vulnerabilities, making last week’s ransomware attack no surprise to the firm.

According to Kevin van den Eshof, cybersecurity specialist at Tozetta, the incident is part of a wider concern about the overall digital resilience of institutions across Curaçao.

“This is not just an isolated case. Our assessments have shown that banks and other essential institutions are also highly vulnerable to external cyberattacks,” Van den Eshof said. Tozetta’s research regularly uncovers serious weaknesses in the digital infrastructure of organizations that serve critical social functions.

“Signals and warnings about these issues are often addressed too slowly—or not at all—which puts both citizens and the continuity of public services at risk,” he added.

Despite Curaçao being recognized as a digital frontrunner during the recent Caribbean ICT Summit, Tozetta stresses that technological advancement must go hand-in-hand with responsibility. The firm is now urging the government and public institutions to implement long-term cybersecurity improvements, placing greater emphasis on prevention and resilience.

Tozetta warns that without urgent action, other sectors could soon become targets in a digital environment where threats are growing rapidly.

