CYCLING: 2nd edition of the Saint-Martin Cycling Grand Prix | FAXINFO

Around fifty participants will take part in the Saint-Martin Grand Prix Cycliste competition from September 12 to 15.

This long weekend promises to be rich in exceptional sporting performances, emotion and suspense. Cycling enthusiasts and athletes from all walks of life will not miss this event organized by the Saint-Martin Territorial Cycling Committee and reserved for athletes in the Elite, Open, U23 and U19 categories. After the opening ceremony this Thursday, September 12 in the evening, the 8 riders from Saint-Martin and those from Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and Anguilla will compete over 3 days divided into several stages including the 2km prologue on September 13 in the center of Marigot. Saturday, September 14 will be marked by two stages, one of 84,7km in the morning between Marigot and Sandy Ground, and a second of 65,8km in the afternoon between Marigot and Grand-Case. The third stage, the longest, will begin on Sunday, September 15 at 9 a.m. over 127,4 km, starting from Marigot to go around the island with a loop in Quartier d'Orléans. The first rider to take 1st place in the individual general classification by time will win the title of winner of the Grand Prix Cycliste 2024 de Saint-Martin and the yellow jersey. In line with the course, the Saint-Martin cyclists will show all their talent to fly the local colors high! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-2eme-edition-du-grand-prix-cycliste-de-saint-martin/