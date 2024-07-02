CYCLONIC SEASON / Hurricane Beryl: the island of Carriacou razed in 30 minutes | FAXINFO

Hurricane Beryl, rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean, caused major damage to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, becoming the first Category 5 cyclone this early in the season.

Today, its winds were already reaching 265 km/h, a record for this period, according to Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University. Given its trajectory, the phenomenon should affect Jamaica tomorrow, with less intensity. Yesterday, Beryl crossed several islands, resulting in the deaths of four people in Grenada, Carriacou and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm flattened Carriacou (31km2 per 10.000 inhabitants) in half an hour, according to the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell. Devastated, Petite Martinique (2km2 for 900 inhabitants) also felt the fury of the phenomenon, Barbados was spared. In Saint-Georges, one death was caused by a falling tree. In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, several islands suffered massive destruction, with 90% of homes on Union Island damaged. Beryl is an anomaly in an exceptionally active season, reminding us of the importance and urgency of being well prepared and protecting your home. With particularly high sea surface temperatures, cyclonic phenomena are rapidly intensifying (Beryl strengthened in 42 hours). More than ever, vigilance is required. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-ouragan-beryl-lile-de-carriacou-rasee-en-30-minutes/