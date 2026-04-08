Damaseau hails Southwest launch as new chapter for Saint-Martin connectivity and tourism growth | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORt–Commissioner of Tourism & Culture of French St. Martin Valerie Damaseau on Tuesday described the launch of Southwest Airlines’ new service to the island as a major milestone for Saint-Martin, saying the new route reflects years of persistence, partnership, and shared commitment to strengthening the destination’s presence in the United States market.

Damaseau said she was honored to stand alongside Director of the Saint-Martin Tourism Office Aïda Weinum, Head of the North American Market Suzanne Scantelberry, and their team, as well as Minister of TEATT of St. Maarten Grisha Heyliger-Marten and her delegation, to witness what she called a meaningful moment for the island.

According to Damaseau, the occasion represented more than the opening of a new air route.

“This was more than the launch of a new route — it was the realization of a vision over a decade in the making. A moment that reflects persistence, partnership, and a shared belief in the future of Saint Martin,” she said.

Damaseau welcomed the new Southwest Airlines service as an important step in strengthening the island’s links to key U.S. markets and broadening its international reach.

“We proudly welcomed the new service by Southwest Airlines, strengthening vital connections between our island and key U.S. markets, and expanding our reach like never before,” she said.

She said the achievement was the result of long-standing collaboration among tourism authorities, airport partners, airlines, and other stakeholders from across the island, adding that the new service shows what can be accomplished through collective effort.

“This achievement is the result of years of collaboration between our tourism authorities, airport partners, airlines, and stakeholders across the island. It stands as a testament to what we can accomplish together,” Damaseau said.

Damaseau also extended special congratulations to WINAIR, commending the airline for what she described as an important step in supporting major international operations and demonstrating growth, innovation, and ambition.

“A special congratulations to WINAIR for this important step forward — supporting major international operations and demonstrating growth, innovation, and ambition in action,” she said.

She noted that with daily service from Orlando and additional weekend flights from Baltimore, the island is not only increasing frequency, but also restoring and strengthening essential connectivity with important source markets.

“With daily service from Orlando and additional weekend flights from Baltimore, we are not only increasing frequency — we are restoring and enhancing essential connectivity, bridging important markets and bringing Saint Martin closer to the world,” Damaseau said.

Looking ahead, Damaseau said Saint-Martin remains fully committed to supporting the success of the new routes through stronger marketing and demand-building efforts aimed at delivering sustained growth and long-term tourism benefits.

“We remain fully committed to the success of these routes, with strengthened marketing efforts to drive demand, ensure sustained growth, and create lasting impact for our tourism economy,” she said.

Damaseau said the launch marks the beginning of a new phase for Saint-Martin, centered on stronger global positioning, opportunity, and connection.

“Today marked the opening of a new chapter — one of connection, opportunity, and continued global positioning for Saint Martin. A powerful symbol of everything that lies ahead,” she said.

She concluded with a message underscoring the central role of tourism in the island’s future.

“I am, You are, We are Tourism.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/damaseau-hails-southwest-launch-as-new-chapter-for-saint-martin-connectivity-and-tourism-growth