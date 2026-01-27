Damaseau: tourism has changed permanently, destination must adapt | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–Commissioner of Tourism and Culture of Saint Martin Valérie Damaseau presented an overview of the Tourist Office’s role, key achievements in 2025, and strategic priorities for 2026, emphasizing collaboration across the destination and a continued focus on quality, authenticity, and year-round activity.

Commissioner Damaseau also warned that tourism has changed permanently and is exposed to global shocks, economic, digital, environmental, and reputational, and said the destination cannot afford complacency. She noted that traveler expectations have shifted toward authenticity, safety, respect, and consistent quality, adding that leadership must translate into choices, upgraded standards, and sustained training, communication, and service improvement. “The future of tourism in Saint-Martin will not be decided by trends,” she said. “It will be decided by us.”

The Commissioner also reiterated that the destination must keep raising standards to remain competitive, and that “luxury” is increasingly defined by hospitality, consistency, and care rather than traditional markers. She said the work ahead will require commitment from institutions, elected officials, tourism professionals, entrepreneurs, civil society, and citizens.

Damaseau reminded stakeholders that the Tourist Office’s mandate is destination promotion, showcasing what exists, supporting visibility for local experiences, and building partnerships with associations, businesses, and the wider tourism sector. She noted that the Tourist Office works with its elected leadership and socio-professional members representing hospitality, restaurants, commerce, and the nature reserve.

2025 highlights

Commissioer Damaseau reported that the Tourist Office participated in more than 25 tourism trade shows in 2025, supported by teams and representatives active in key markets including the United States, regional markets, local outreach, and Canada. She said the office welcomed more than 1,000 travel agents and continued strengthening professional training efforts, including an online training initiative launched two years ago to support partners and agencies working with the destination.

She also cited more than 20 press and influencer visits tied to events and organized programs, and noted that more than 520 businesses are referenced through the destination’s tourism information system managed by the reception team, improving discoverability for visitors searching for Saint-Martin.

Damaseau highlighted major recognition received in 2025, including three awards connected to festivals and events, culinary positioning, and regional travel rankings. She stressed that several of these were “shared awards,” noting the interdependence of Saint-Martin and St. Maarten as one destination for travelers.

“One cannot do it alone,” Damaseau said, while thanking her counterparts from Dutch St. Maarten who were present in the room. She pointed to the importance of cooperation between the international airport on the southern side and the regional airport on the northern side, particularly for meetings and event tourism.

2026 priorities

Looking ahead, Damaseau said 2026 actions will align with the tourism development framework adopted in 2018 and updated in 2022, shifting from post-disaster reconstruction toward strengthening the sector.

Key areas for 2026 include:

• Gastronomy development: Plans include the 6th edition of the Gastronomy Festival, continued publication of the gastronomy magazine, and the launch of a new initiative, the Culinary Awards. Damaseau underscored collaboration with Lycée Daniella Jeffry, youth involvement, and visiting and ambassador chefs to preserve and pass on culinary skills.

• Heritage and experiences: Work continues on tourism development tied to the territory’s history and visitor circuits. Damaseau noted ongoing planning around the historic sugar mill site, aimed at showcasing heritage and storytelling through curated visitor experiences.

• Addressing seasonality through events and campaigns: Damaseau said the Tourist Office will continue collaborating with event organizers and promoting off-season initiatives, emphasizing that travelers book not only for the destination, but also for what is happening on-island.

• Regional and institutional partnerships: Continued work with public institutions and cultural stakeholders will focus on elevating the destination’s authentic character as part of its market positioning.

• Market development and packaging: Damaseau pointed to interest in growing markets, including Italy, and noted the importance of structured offerings that combine lodging, flights, car rentals, and experiences, without compromising the destination’s boutique positioning.

• Weddings and romance: The Tourist Office will continue positioning Saint-Martin as a wedding, honeymoon, and romance destination, leveraging strong demand for couples travel and celebration trips.

• More dialogue and higher-level roundtables: Damaseau said 2026 will include expanded roundtables and symposium-style discussions to clarify roles, standards, expectations, and investment priorities across the tourism ecosystem, including pathways for young people considering careers in tourism.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/damaseau-tourism-has-changed-permanently-destination-must-adapt