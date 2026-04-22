D’Angelique Harregan is Teen Carnival Queen 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–D’Angelique Harregan emerged victorious on Monday night in Carnival Village, outperforming four other contestants to be crowned Teen Carnival Queen 2026.

From the opening moments of the competition, Harregan brought energy, confidence, and poise to the stage, delivering a performance that earned her the title with a total of 1,475 points, finishing 54 points ahead of the first runner-up.

In addition to capturing the crown, Harregan also secured the titles of Miss Photogenic, Best Talent, and Best Costume, further highlighting her strong all-around performance throughout the pageant.

Claiming first runner-up honors was Dwanijsha Reid, who also impressed the judges and audience on her way to winning Best Speech and Best Evening Wear.

Second runner-up honors went to Z’naiyrah George, who also received the title of Miss Amity.

The Teen Carnival Queen Pageant remains one of the standout events of the Carnival season, showcasing the intelligence, talent, confidence, and cultural pride of St. Maarten’s young women. Monday night’s pageant in Carnival Village was another celebration of youth excellence and the continuing strength of pageantry within Carnival.

Harregan now begins her reign as Teen Carnival Queen 2026, taking on the role as a young ambassador during the Carnival season and beyond.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dangelique-harregan-is-teen-carnival-queen-2026