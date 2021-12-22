Daniel Gibbs reframes “elected officials who act for them” and those who do not show “loyalty” – Faxinfo
Thursday, the plenary session of the territorial council could not be held because the quorum was not reached; it was therefore postponed until Sunday.
The president of the COM did not wish to comment on "the reasons which [led them] to [meet] on a Sunday morning, [being] content to remind the territorial advisers, that it remains good form to give themselves the means of being, at least present ”. For Daniel Gibbs, "it is the life of Saint-Martinois and Saint-Martin that is threatened, each time elected officials act for them and not for the general interest".
After this first call to order, the leader of Team Gibbs has reframed some of its members. “Loyalty, like loyalty, is an important value. Values which, alas, tend to disappear, ”he agrees. And to comment: "I have just experienced it again quite recently: two of our territorial advisers have finally formalized their decision to leave the Team, at the end of this mandate, thus clarifying their situation." They are Yawo Nyuiadzy, second vice-president of the COM and CEO of Semsamar and Annick Pétrus, territorial advisor, senator and former third vice-president of the COM.
“I had to convince, within my own group, for the 2nd vice president to take the head of Semsamar, of which the Collectivité is the majority shareholder. And I still had to convince for the 3rd vice-president at the time to be elected senator from Saint-Martin, ”he recalled. Daniel Gibbs would have liked to be thanked differently than by the resignation of the group. (soualigapost.com)
