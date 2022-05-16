DCOMM to Launch Gov Insider Newscast on Monday evening | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be launching one of its products, the ‘Gov Insider Newscast.’

The first program for 2022 will be aired on Monday, May 16 at 7:00pm, through all DCOMMs mediums via SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook/sxmgov, TELTV+, TV15 and via the Government’s official website www.sintmaartengov.org

The weekly newscast is aimed at enhancing public awareness surrounding the Government’s programs, policies, projects, and events. It will be broadcasted every Monday at 7:00pm.

“This initiative has been in the planning for quite some time and will add another feature to the information being provided by government. We look forward to the launch of this Gov Newscast program and the added value it will bring to the people of Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs Hon. Silveria Jacobs stated.

The first edition which will be on Monday evening, will feature the Royal Caribbean Group and the Government of Sint Maarten Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing; the official opening of the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) new service centers, and other stories including the closing of Carnival 2022 featuring Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Alston Lourens, who alluded to what’s to come for Carnival 2023, which will span from April 14 to May 3, 2023.

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Hon. Silveria Jacobs, would like to encourage the public to tune in on Monday evening and thereafter every Monday at 7:00pm to learn more about what is happening within the Government via ‘Gov Insider Newscast.’

