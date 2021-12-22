Death of Georgina Rohan: The condolences of the president, Daniel Gibbs – Faxinfo

The president of the Territorial Council, Daniel Gibbs, the elected officials and the staff of the Saint-Martin community, send their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Georgina Rohan. Quartier d'Orléans and our entire community are losing a great ambassador of the Saint-Martin spirit. His constant investment over several decades in the service of Saint Martin's youth is at the height of his greatness of soul. The young scooters of Saint-Martin were built on his advice and his benevolence. Mama Georgina accompanied them on the path of tolerance and the fundamental values ​​of sharing and mutual aid. She was a role model, an example to follow. We have for her a warm thought and immense gratitude on behalf of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its population. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace mama Georgina. 00


Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.fr/en/deces-de-georgina-rohan-les-condoleances-du-president-daniel-gibbs/

