Death of Georgina Rohan: The condolences of the president, Daniel Gibbs – Faxinfo

The president of the Territorial Council, Daniel Gibbs, the elected officials and the staff of the Saint-Martin community, send their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Georgina Rohan.
Quartier d'Orléans and our entire community are losing a great ambassador of the Saint-Martin spirit.
His constant investment over several decades in the service of Saint Martin's youth is at the height of his greatness of soul. The young scooters of Saint-Martin were built on his advice and his benevolence.
Mama Georgina accompanied them on the path of tolerance and the fundamental values of sharing and mutual aid. She was a role model, an example to follow.
We have for her a warm thought and immense gratitude on behalf of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its population.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace mama Georgina.
