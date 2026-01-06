Defense ready, no acute threat to Caribbean part of the Kingdom | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The Dutch Cabinet has informed the House of Representatives of the latest developments in Venezuela, emphasizing that the situation is being monitored closely and that there is no acute threat at this time to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, including Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and Bonaire.

In a letter dated January 6, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs D.M. van Weel, writing also on behalf of the Minister of Defense and the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, stated that a stable and democratic Venezuela, described as the Kingdom’s largest neighbor, is directly in the Kingdom’s interest. The Cabinet said it remains in close contact with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, the embassy in Caracas, and European and international partners.

Recent developments in Venezuela

The Cabinet referenced a January 3 press conference in which U.S. President Donald Trump described Operation “Absolute Resolve,” which reportedly resulted in the transfer of Nicolás Maduro and his wife to the United States, where they have been detained. The letter notes that Maduro has been indicted in the Southern District of New York, and that Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointed Delcy Rodríguez as acting president. The Cabinet reported that Caracas was calm at the time of writing, with limited street activity, supermarkets and gas stations largely open, and police and military visibly present.

The Dutch Government stated that the Kingdom was not involved in U.S. operations. It called on all parties to prevent further escalation and to act in accordance with international law, aligning this position with an EU statement of January 4 that urged calm and restraint, and highlighted questions raised about compatibility with international law.

Minister van Weel also confirmed he held a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation and the need for a peaceful transition, while stressing that stability and security for the Kingdom remain the priority.

Caribbean part of the Kingdom: monitoring and preparedness

The Cabinet stated there is currently no acute threat to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, and that relevant indicators are continuously monitored by Foreign Affairs and Defense. Defense has identified various scenarios and indicated preparedness, including units that can be deployed on short notice if needed. The Cabinet said assessments continue on whether additional capacity, including logistical support, may be required beyond the assets already present in the region.

The letter noted that the most immediate impact to date was the interruption of air traffic on January 3, which resumed on January 4. Sea routes and borders remain open and have experienced little disruption so far.

The Cabinet also highlighted intensive contact in recent months with the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, and the Governor of Bonaire, supported by regular briefings from the Commander of Naval Forces in the Caribbean. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Justice and Security continue to support crisis readiness, including scenario planning for logistics and potential increased migration from Venezuela, with recent preparatory work carried out during a regular crisis-management week at the end of November.

Consular guidance

The Cabinet stated that the safety of Dutch nationals and the Kingdom is paramount. Dutch nationals in Venezuela were advised to stay off the streets and to inform family and friends of their wellbeing. Safety updates are being shared through the Ministry’s information service for registered individuals. The travel advisory for Venezuela remains red and was updated on January 3.

Policy position on Venezuela

The Cabinet reiterated that it does not recognize the Maduro regime, citing the absence of proof supporting his claimed electoral victory, and said it supports a return to democracy as quickly as possible. The letter describes Venezuela’s deterioration since 2013, pointing to authoritarian governance, corruption, repression, serious human rights violations, and Venezuela’s role in cocaine trafficking, alongside severe economic hardship and large-scale outward migration since 2015.

The Cabinet outlined the Kingdom’s ongoing engagement for human rights and democratic restoration, including longstanding contact with the opposition. It referenced the Kingdom’s involvement as an observer or facilitator in negotiations that led to the Barbados agreement on the 2024 presidential election framework, and noted that Edmundo González was provided temporary hospitality in August at the residence of the Kingdom’s Chargé d’Affaires in Caracas.

Within the European Union, the letter said the Netherlands plays an active role in shaping EU Venezuela policy, including restrictive measures linked to democratic decline and human rights violations. These include an arms embargo, an EU travel ban, and asset freezes affecting 69 individuals. The Cabinet stated it will continue working, nationally and with EU and international partners, to promote a stable Venezuela that can undergo a democratic transition where human rights are respected.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/defense-ready-no-acute-threat-to-caribbean-part-of-the-kingdom