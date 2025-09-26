Delays in Govt. put $200 million Planet Hollywood project at risk | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Concerns are mounting that St. Maarten could lose the planned $200 (approx.) million Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino project due to prolonged government inaction, primarily linked to the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI).

The project, slated for the former site of the Great Bay Beach Resort, was acquired prior to Hurricane Irma and is expected to bring transformative investment to the island’s tourism product, including, most importantly, almost 600 jobs.

Developers had faced early challenges related to building permits, but those issues were resolved several years ago. Since November 2024, however, they have been waiting for a response from government regarding an amendment to parking requirements, among other things.

The proposal under review involves allowing employees to park off-site, with a shuttle system bringing them to the resort. Developers stress this adjustment is both practical and sustainable for a beachfront property. Despite the submission, the Ministry of VROMI has not confirmed or communicated a decision.

The project represents a $200 million investment, construction jobs, and 550 permanent jobs once the resort is operational. Without progress, the land risks remaining dormant in a "ghost town" state. If developers pull out and sell their property, there is also no telling when or if it would be developed.

Planet Hollywood executives have expressed a strong desire to begin construction as soon as possible but note that ongoing delays are making the future of the project uncertain.

“This is a project with the potential to redefine our tourism landscape, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and generate long-term economic benefits,” one industry source noted. “If it collapses due to government inaction, the loss will be felt for decades.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/delays-in-govt-put-200-million-planet-hollywood-project-at-risk