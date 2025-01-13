DEMOGRAPHY: Saint-Martin launches its 2025 census campaign | FAXINFO

From January 16 to February 22, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, in partnership with the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), is organizing the annual population census campaign. If your household has been selected, you will receive an official letter from President Louis Mussington detailing the steps to follow.

During this period, census agents, equipped with an official badge, will go to your home to collect information on residents. This data, strictly confidential, is essential to determine the official population and plan public actions adapted to the needs of the territory: collective facilities, neighborhood renovation, transportation, etc. The census is a mandatory process, but above all a civic act. It also provides valuable statistics on the demographics, families and housing of Saint-Martin, thus allowing an optimal distribution of State grants. President Louis Mussington invites each resident to welcome the census agents and contribute to this operation that is crucial for the future of the territory. _VX

Information: www.le-recensement-et-moi.fr or contact the Community Census service on 0690 74 98 29.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/demographie-saint-martin-lance-sa-campagne-de-recensement-2025/