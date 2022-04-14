Demolition of the Mediatheque | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the rehabilitation of the Concordia Media Library into a micro-folies cultural center and a hurricane shelter, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the public of the start of the demolition work on the first floor of the building, which will begin on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The company holding the demolition contract will intervene from Monday to Saturday, from Tuesday, April 19, 2022 until the end of July 2022. It is in charge of the deconstruction, cleaning and safety works of the site.

As a precautionary measure, the neighboring sports arenas will be closed from Tuesday, April 19 to Monday, May 2, 2022.

As a reminder, the project to rehabilitate the former territorial media library is taking place in two distinct phases: a contract for the deconstruction of part of the building, awarded in December 2021, and a contract for the reconstruction of the new infrastructure awarded in February 2022. This realization is financially supported by the State and the European Funds.

The Collectivity apologizes in advance to the residents and users of the sports facilities for the inconvenience caused by this work of public utility, in the service of culture and safety of the population in case of hurricane.

