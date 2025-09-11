Demolition works for future library project begin September 15, 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of Sint Maarten has announced that demolition works for the Future Library Project (FRLP) will officially commence on September 15, 2025, marking an important step in the effort to create a modern, resilient library for the community.

As part of this process, the Library parking lot will be closed to the public starting September 15 until further notice. No access will be allowed to the area during this period. Visitors are kindly asked to seek alternative parking.

Despite the closure, library services remain available at temporary locations:

• Upstairs in the Adolphus Richardson Building

• Cay Hill Asha Stevens School

• Belvedere Community Center

The US $26.7 million Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP), implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, aims to restore access to safe learning and cultural spaces that were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

During community consultations, the FRLP team confirmed that the new library facilities will include a refurbished and gated basketball court, separated from school and public entrances. The project will also incorporate energy-efficient systems and water storage infrastructure. Specialists will provide support tailored to students’ individual needs.

The proposed design draws inspiration from the former Government Administration Building and includes flexible green spaces for learning and community events. Attendees at the consultation also proposed increasing parking capacity to generate revenue for the library.

The new Sint Maarten Library will feature:

• A dedicated St. Maarten section

• A children’s and toddler area

• Conference facilities for community use

The Sint Maarten Library has a long tradition of adaptability and service. Established as the Philipsburg Jubilee Library on November 23, 1923, in honor of Queen Wilhelmina’s silver jubilee, it was initially run by volunteers. In the late 1950s, the St. Maarten Cultural Center founded a Dutch children’s library, which merged with the Philipsburg Jubilee Library in 1967 under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Jappa Beaujon.

Despite early expansion discussions in 1978, it was only on April 8, 1983 that pioneers Berthilde and Clemmy Carty laid the cornerstone for a new library building. That facility served the community until 2017, when hurricanes Irma and Maria caused severe damage to both the structure and its collection. Since then, the library has operated in smaller temporary locations, remaining a vital cultural and educational resource.

With the FRLP, Sint Maarten is preparing to write the next chapter in this history: a modern space for knowledge, culture, and community resilience.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/demolition-works-for-future-library-project-begin-september-15-2025