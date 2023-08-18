Dengue fever: Guadeloupe and Martinique classified in the epidemic risk phase | FAXINFO

According to the epidemiological update released on Thursday August 10 by Santé Publique France, over the past two weeks, the circulation of the virus has spread to Guadeloupe and Martinique, prompting the Regional Health Agency to classify the two islands in phase of epidemic risk. In Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the situation remains relatively calm but vigilance is required.

In Guadeloupe, the circulation of the dengue virus is intensifying and remains particularly active in the municipalities of Saint-François and Trois-Rivières. 71 cases were confirmed, 15 went to the emergency room and 3 were hospitalized, for a total of 140 clinically suggestive cases. Only four municipalities in the archipelago have not recorded a confirmed case of dengue fever since the beginning of 2023. The spread of the virus persists and is strengthening in Martinique. The affected areas are widening in the south but also for the northern municipalities, in particular Schœlcher, where around ten cases have been confirmed. 79 cases have been confirmed with 18 visits to the emergency room. 400 clinically suggestive cases are recorded and 83 visits to the doctor. The municipalities with the highest number of cases are the municipalities of Sainte-Anne (59 cases) and Trois-Ilets (48 cases). A significant proportion of the confirmed cases of dengue identified are nevertheless holidaymakers staying in the West Indies. On our territory, seven clinically suggestive cases of dengue were seen in medical consultation last week compared to four in Saint-Barthélemy, where two confirmed cases were reported for the same period. Phase 1 of the Dengue Epidemic Surveillance, Alert and Management Program is maintained for the sister islands. The symptoms of dengue are high fever and/or headaches and/or body aches. In case of symptoms, consult a doctor and avoid taking aspirin and anti-inflammatories. In a press release dated August 17, 2023, the ARS stresses the importance of preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus: destroy breeding sites near homes by getting rid of stagnant water, empty vase cups and cover the cisterns. To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, wearing long clothes is strongly recommended, as well as sleeping under a mosquito net and using skin repellents. The hoped-for objective of these actions is to reduce the impact of the disease on the population and to avoid ending up in an epidemic with the occurrence of serious cases requiring hospitalization. This is because most of the time, the mosquito that bites you was born in your home. _Vx

ARS antenna info: 05 90 27 82 21

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/dengue-la-guadeloupe-et-la-martinique-classees-en-phase-de-risque-epidemique/