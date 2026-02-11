Department of Youth in 2026: Children’s Rights, Positive Parenting, and Community Partnerships | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Youth, operating under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, is rolling out its 2026 strategic activities with a focus on youth development, children’s rights awareness, and practical support for positive parenting across St. Maarten.

A key element of the 2026 approach is a set of community-focused initiatives intended to strengthen public understanding of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and to place families at the center of the national conversation on children’s rights and responsibilities. The Department said these activities form part of a broader, integrated campaign strategy designed to grow public knowledge, encourage meaningful dialogue, and deepen community involvement.

To expand reach and encourage participation, the Department is introducing weekly children’s rights radio quizzes that combine learning with prizes in an interactive format. The quizzes are intended to engage listeners of all ages, bring children’s rights education into homes, and increase understanding of relevant government policies and programs through consistent national participation.

The public awareness work will be reinforced through radio interviews and partnerships with schools, churches, and the private sector. The Department emphasized that families remain the backbone of strong, resilient communities and encouraged private sector organizations to support family-friendly work environments as part of building healthier households and safer communities.

In parallel, the Department of Youth said it is advancing several priority areas for 2026, including:

Development of an Early Childhood Curriculum Guide

Further advancement of the National Child Safeguarding Policy through practical implementation guidelines

Continuation of the Positive Parenting Support Program through partnerships with churches, district community centers, and the private sector

Youth participation workshops designed to facilitate youth-led research

Execution of the 28th annual Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP), alongside other initiatives

The Department stated that all activities are aligned with the Integrated Youth Policy and reflect its continued commitment to strengthening families and empowering youth.

By expanding awareness strategies and strengthening partnerships across the community, the Department of Youth reaffirmed its commitment to investing in the future of St. Maarten’s young people through its focus on educating, inspiring, and empowering.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/department-of-youth-in-2026-childrens-rights-positive-parenting-and-community-partnerships