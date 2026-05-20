Department of Youth moves forward with implementation of Youth Monitor framework | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Youth within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is moving forward with the implementation of the Youth Monitor, following the formal approval of the Youth Monitor Framework.

The Youth Monitor is a strategic tool designed to strengthen evidence-based policy development for children and young people in St. Maarten. It will support the collection, organization and use of relevant data to better understand the realities, needs and wellbeing of youth between the ages of 0 and 24.

With the framework now approved, the Department of Youth has entered the next phase of the process. This includes the appointment of focal points across the various ministries and stakeholder institutions that will play a role in supporting data coordination and reporting.

These focal points will be essential to ensuring that the Youth Monitor is implemented in a structured, collaborative and sustainable manner. Their role will help strengthen the flow of information between institutions and support a more coordinated approach to youth-related policy and programming.

The Youth Monitor will cover a wide range of areas relevant to youth development, including education and training, health and wellbeing, employment and economic participation, crime and justice, social inclusion, culture and identity, participation, volunteerism, and the broader context in which children and young people grow and develop.

The Department of Youth said the initiative is intended to provide a clearer and more reliable picture of the circumstances facing children and young people in St. Maarten. By improving access to relevant data, the Youth Monitor will help government and partners better identify priorities, track developments, and support policies that respond to the actual needs of youth.

By advancing the implementation of the Youth Monitor, the Department of Youth continues to strengthen its commitment to data-driven policymaking, cross-sector collaboration, and the promotion of positive outcomes for children and youth in St. Maarten.

The Department looks forward to continued collaboration with its partners as this important initiative progresses and as the necessary structures are put in place to support its successful rollout.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/department-of-youth-moves-forward-with-implementation-of-youth-monitor-framework