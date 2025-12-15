Digital Booking growth to shape how Caribbean destinations compete for visitors and airlift in 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Phocuswright’s Travel Forward 2026 outlook points to continued expansion in the global travel economy and a faster shift toward digital booking and tech-enabled trip planning, trends that are expected to shape how Caribbean destinations compete for visitors and airlift in 2026.

Phocuswright projects global gross travel bookings will reach $1.67 trillion, reinforcing the scale of demand that Caribbean destinations rely on for stay-over arrivals and tourism-driven economic activity. Within that global total, Phocuswright forecasts online bookings will rise 8% in 2025 to $1.07 trillion, a signal that travelers are increasingly shopping, comparing, and committing to trips in digital channels where Caribbean brands, hotels, and destination partners must be visible and compelling.

The outlook also underscores the growing influence of major intermediaries, with Phocuswright projecting online travel agencies will generate $408 billion in bookings, intensifying competition for attention, pricing power, and traveler trust. For the Caribbean, where travelers often compare multiple islands, travel windows, and package formats, the strengthening role of OTAs adds pressure to sharpen destination positioning while improving the digital path from discovery to booking.

Phocuswright’s findings on consumer technology adoption add another layer to the 2026 picture, particularly for the Caribbean’s largest source market. In late 2025, 58% of active U.S. travelers reported using AI for something, while 39% reported using AI specifically for travel research or planning, indicating that trip decisions are increasingly influenced by AI-assisted searches, itineraries, and recommendations. This shift elevates the importance of accurate destination content, strong storytelling, and clear value propositions that can be surfaced and understood across search, social, and AI-driven planning experiences.

Caribbean-focused travel trend reporting aligned with the 2026 selling environment points to evolving visitor expectations that favor experience-led travel over generic offerings. All-inclusive travel continues to grow, while being repositioned toward more authentic, destination-connected experiences that highlight local culture, food, and on-island activities. At the same time, demand is rising for newer or less-saturated destinations, supported by added airlift and easier connectivity, a dynamic that creates openings for islands that can package access, affordability, and a distinct identity.

Discovery patterns are also changing in ways that matter for Caribbean marketing and visitor conversion, with social media and influencer content continuing to shape awareness, alongside a parallel move toward smaller and more trusted channels in higher-end travel circles, including private communities and WhatsApp-based sharing. Events-driven travel is expected to remain an important accelerator for peaks in demand, with festivals, concerts, and carnivals supporting route performance and generating travel motivation beyond beach-season cycles. Small group and multigenerational travel also continues to expand, reinforcing the need for flexible inventory, family-friendly experiences, and products that work for varied ages and travel styles within the same booking.

Together, these signals highlight a 2026 environment where Caribbean destinations that strengthen their digital reach, refine their story, and align their product with experience-led demand will be best positioned to capture growth in a marketplace defined by platform competition, tech-enabled planning, and travelers seeking both value and authenticity.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/digital-booking-growth-to-shape-how-caribbean-destinations-compete-for-visitors-and-airlift-in-2026