DIGITAL: COM Convention – Dauphin Telecom: making digital inclusion a priority! | FAXINFO

In order to prevent digital imbalance, the Community of Saint-Martin has equipped the majority of its schools with IT and internet tools. It also supports the initiatives of associations wishing to create cyberspaces for people in difficulty.

The agreement, signed this Monday, December 11, between the Community, represented by the vice-president, Dominique Louisy and the territorial advisor in charge of associative life, Martine Beldor, and the company Dauphin Telecom, represented by its director Eve Riboud, demonstrates the desire of both parties to act together for equitable access to new technologies, a major factor in integration and social inclusion.

To achieve this, the Community will work with 10 associations operating in the youth sector, in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. It will take charge of the creation of 10 telephone lines and the work necessary for internet access.

For its part, Dauphin Telecom will ensure the operationality of the 10 lines and their access to the internet according to the provisions defined by the agreement.

This agreement, renewed for 3 years, is part of the actions carried out by the Local Security and Delinquency Prevention Contract (CLSPD) and the Community, in favor of public prevention and security and equity for all. citizens facing new technologies.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/numerique-convention-com-dauphin-telecom-faire-de-linclusion-numerique-une-priorite/