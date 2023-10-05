DIGITAL SCAM: Be vigilant! | FAXINFO

Too advantageous financial investments, fake institutional or sales sites, phishing… There are numerous scams on the internet. How to react in the event of a scam?

One word of caution: be very vigilant when the source of the message requesting you is not verified. Do not click on the links or fill out the forms with your personal information if you are not completely certain that you are dealing with an official site.

Fraud, which is a crime, consists of the crook obtaining a good, a service or money through deception (false name, fraudulent maneuvers, etc.).

If you are a victim, you can file a complaint with the police or gendarmerie or by mail to the prosecutor.

After being the victim of a scam, it is also possible to file a complaint on THESEE, the platform for harmonized processing of investigations and reports for e-scams.

The Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories provides the Pharos web platform, the official portal for reporting illegal internet content. It allows Internet users to report scams or attempted fraud on the Internet.

You can also report an online scam at econsumer.gov. Spam can also be reported on Signal Spam.

You can report a problem encountered with a company or find out about your rights from the DGCCRF via the website signal.conso.gouv.fr or by telephone at 0809 540 550 (non-premium rate number).

Finally, the possible remedies following fraud linked to internet rental are detailed on the service-public.fr website. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/escroquerie-numerique-soyez-vigilants/