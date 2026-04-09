Discrimination complaints accepted in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Residents of the Dutch Caribbean who believe they have experienced discrimination can now officially file a complaint with the National Institute for Human Rights.

This marks an important step in the implementation of the Equal Treatment Legislation for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, which came into force on January 1, 2026. Filing a discrimination complaint can now be done easily through the Institute’s new website for the Caribbean Netherlands. Staff members of the Institute are visiting all three islands from April 2 through April 10 to engage with residents about discrimination, their rights, and the steps they can take.

Residents who believe they have been treated unequally, for example at work, at school, or in the provision of goods and services, can now submit a complaint to the Institute. This may involve discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, age, disability, or other grounds.

The Institute can formally assess whether discrimination has taken place or offer mediation when that is considered more appropriate.

Later this year, a Legal Desk will be established on St. Eustatius and Saba, and a Lokèt Hurídiko on Bonaire. Residents who believe they may have experienced discrimination will also be able to turn to these services.

The Legal Desk and Lokèt Hurídiko will listen to residents’ concerns, provide advice, and discuss possible next steps. They can also assist with submitting a discrimination complaint to the Institute. In addition, residents may approach these desks with other legal matters, including employment disputes, rental issues, and family matters.

The complaint form is available in Dutch, English, and Papiamentu. The Institute is also exploring the addition of a Spanish version.

Residents who have questions or need help completing the form can contact the Institute via WhatsApp at +31 6 25182759 in all four languages. The Institute’s legal advisor responds to questions on Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Caribbean time, and on Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Caribbean time.

In addition to the new website, available in Dutch, English, and Papiamentu, the Institute has also launched a Facebook page for the Dutch Caribbean. Both platforms provide more information on key human rights issues in the Caribbean Netherlands, equal treatment, and the work of the Institute.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/discrimination-complaints-accepted-in-bonaire-st-eustatius-and-saba