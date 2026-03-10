District cleaning contracts end March 31, no new tender has yet been published | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–District cleaning contracts currently being carried out under the Government’s “District Cleaning 2022-2025” arrangement are scheduled to end on March 31, 2026, but as of now no new public tender has been published, raising concerns about continuity of service and the government’s planning for the transition.

Documents reviewed show that contractors were formally notified by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) that the existing district cleaning contracts will conclude at the end of March. In a letter dated February 24, 2026, the Ministry informed at least one contractor that the contract “will conclude on March 31, 2026,” adding that an extension is not possible and that the government will be issuing a new public tender for the services “in the near future.”

Contractors were subsequently instructed by email to acknowledge receipt of the termination letter. In correspondence dated March 2, 2026, contractors were advised that the district cleaning contract is set to conclude on March 31 and were asked to visit the VROMI Infrastructure office on March 3, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., to acknowledge receipt of the letter.

A second email, dated March 6, 2026, advised contractors that following the issuance of termination notices, their final report for services rendered during March 2026 must be submitted by April 6, 2026. According to that correspondence, the final report must include a comprehensive account of all roads scheduled for cleaning during the month of March, and the submission of that report is a prerequisite for the processing of the final payment.

The documentation indicates that while the government has moved forward with formally ending the existing contracts, the process for replacing them has not yet been made public. That has prompted concern among persons familiar with the matter, particularly given the short timeframe remaining before the contracts expire.

Persons speaking on the condition of anonymity questioned why the current contracts were not extended until the tendering process and awarding of new contracts are completed. They argued that ending the agreements before replacement contracts are publicly tendered and awarded could create uncertainty around the continuation of district cleaning services.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/district-cleaning-contracts-end-march-31-no-new-tender-has-yet-been-published