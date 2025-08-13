Divi Resorts appoints Maarten Smeets as Director of Operations | The Peoples Tribune

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–Divi Resorts has announced the appointment of industry veteran Maarten Smeets as its new Director of Operations (corporate, for all properties), a role in which he will oversee the company’s Caribbean portfolio. Smeets will work closely with resort General Managers to strengthen performance, elevate service standards, and enhance the guest experience at every Divi property.

“We’re excited to welcome Maarten to the Divi Resorts family,” said Marco Galaverna, COO & President of Divi Resorts. “His global perspective, operational expertise, and passion for people make him a perfect fit. We’re confident his leadership will help us continue delivering memorable, guest-first experiences rooted in authentic Caribbean hospitality.”

With more than 20 years of international hospitality experience, Smeets has built service cultures and launched new brands across hotels, resorts, and ultra-luxury cruise lines. His career includes leadership positions at Explora Journeys, Virgin Voyages, and Marriott. A graduate of the hotel school in the Netherlands with a capstone at Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration, he has worked on five continents and lived in the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Peru.

Smeets’ connection to the Caribbean runs deep. Before spending the past 15 years in the cruise sector, he lived and worked in Aruba, making his return a homecoming. “Divi’s deep roots in the Caribbean, commitment to local communities, and guest-first approach align perfectly with my own values,” said Smeets. “After years at sea, I felt called to bring that experience ashore, focusing on delivering grounded and authentic experiences… this time, with both feet in the sand.”

His immediate priority will be connecting with teams and guests across all resorts, immersing himself in daily operations to identify opportunities for improvement. He emphasized the importance of meeting the expectations of today’s travelers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who value sustainability, digital ease, and meaningful, personalized experiences.

“Travelers today want more than just a vacation, they want emotional connection, authenticity, and moments that matter. Experiential luxury is overtaking material luxury,” Smeets said. “Divi is ideally positioned to meet this demand, offering all-inclusive flexibility, multi-resort access, and a heart-first service culture that feels genuine rather than scripted.”

Reflecting on his philosophy, Smeets added, “The ultimate luxury is time, something we never get back. My goal is to create experiences where guests feel seen, welcomed, and part of the Divi community. It’s the personal touches, cultural connections, and seamless service that create what I call ‘unreasonable hospitality.’”

Divi Resorts welcomes Smeets with enthusiasm and looks forward to his leadership in driving operational excellence and guest-focused innovation across its Caribbean destinations.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/divi-resorts-appoints-maarten-smeets-as-director-of-operations