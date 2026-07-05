DJ Outkast Launches ‘The DJ Summer Takeover’ on The Power Hour, showcasing St. Maarten’s top DJ talent | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The airwaves are set to heat up this summer as The Cut Cut Creator, DJ Outkast, launches “The DJ Summer Takeover,” a month-long celebration of local DJ talent on The Power Hour on Laser 101.

Curated and hosted by DJ Outkast, the DJ Summer Takeover will run from July 6 through August 7, spotlighting a dynamic lineup of some of St. Maarten’s most talented DJs. Each featured DJ will bring their own sound, style and energy to the show’s established “Mix Show Format,” giving listeners an opportunity to experience fresh mixes, exclusive sets and the musical diversity that defines the island’s DJ culture.

Listeners can tune in throughout the takeover to hear a rotating roster of guest DJs, including fan favorites and emerging names. With performances scheduled nearly every day, the initiative will deliver a continuous stream of entertainment and give participating DJs the opportunity to take over the airwaves with their own individual sets.

The Power Hour, hosted by DJ Outkast, has long served as a platform for high-energy entertainment and cutting-edge music. Through the DJ Summer Takeover, the show is expanding that mission by creating space for both established and rising DJs to showcase their skills before a wider audience.

“This initiative is all about celebrating our local talent and giving DJs a platform to shine,” said DJ Outkast. “St. Maarten has an incredible pool of DJs, and this is a chance for listeners to experience that creativity and energy firsthand.”

Outkast said the initiative is also inspired by his own journey as a DJ and his understanding of the value of receiving exposure early in a career.

“When I was coming up, I would have taken any chance I got to be featured on radio,” Outkast said. “And I want to give that chance to DJs who don’t necessarily get a chance to be featured to a broader audience via the radio airwaves. I feel this is the best way for them to do so.”

The DJ Summer Takeover will feature a rotating roster of guest DJs throughout the month, with each participant taking control of the mix and delivering their own sound to listeners. The full schedule includes performances on nearly every day of the initiative, ensuring that audiences have consistent access to new sets and different styles throughout the summer.

Fans can catch The DJ Summer Takeover live on Laser 101 FM or stream the experience online via twitch.tv/djoutkast and laser101.fm.

Whether listeners are longtime fans of The Power Hour or are just discovering St. Maarten’s DJ scene, the DJ Summer Takeover is positioned to deliver a summer soundtrack driven by local talent, creativity and energy.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dj-outkast-launches-the-dj-summer-takeover-on-the-power-hour-showcasing-st-maartens-top-dj-talent