DJ Outkast nominated for Caribbean Music Award, along with several St. Maarten Artists | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–DJ Outkast has been nominated for a Caribbean Music Award 2026, adding to what is shaping up to be a strong showing for the island on the regional music stage. Outkast is nominated in the Best Male International DJ category, placing him among the Caribbean talents being recognized as part of this year’s awards program.

The Caribbean Music Awards describes itself as a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating significant contributions to Caribbean music and culture, and its website says preliminary voting is now being organized through a subscriber-based pre-voting process.

DJ Outkast, also known as “The Cut Creator DJ Outkast,” is a St. Maarten DJ known for his energetic mixing style, club presence, radio work, and regional performances. Over the years, he has represented St. Maarten in Caribbean DJ competitions, built a following across the region, and remained a prominent figure in the island’s music and entertainment scene.

Supporters who want to participate in the early voting round are being encouraged to visit the Caribbean Music Awards website and click the “Subscribe Now” button at the top of the page. According to the information provided, subscribers will then receive an email indicating that a voting link will be sent within 24 hours, after which they will be able to cast votes in the preliminary round. Voters may select up to three nominees in each category during this phase. The official Caribbean Music Awards website is currently promoting its pre-voting process and subscriber sign-up.

Outkast’s nomination is another notable moment for St. Maarten’s music community, reflecting the island’s growing visibility across multiple Caribbean genres and categories. It also comes at a time when several St. Maarten artists are earning nominations in this year’s awards cycle, underlining the depth and range of local talent now making an impact beyond the island.

Also representing St. Maarten among the 2026 nominees are Blaze, who is also nominated alongside DJ Outkast in Best Male International DJ; Oswald, who is nominated in Best Kompa Artist; BRG Hollywood, who is nominated in both Best Bouyon Artist and Best Bouyon Song; and Ebony Empress, who is also nominated in Best Bouyon Artist. Together, the nominations point to a broad St. Maarten presence in categories spanning DJ culture, Kompa, and Bouyon.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dj-outkast-nominated-for-caribbean-music-award-along-with-several-st-maarten-artists