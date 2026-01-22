Does St. Maarten Need a Visitor Cap at overcrowding Points? | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Tourism caps are often framed as an “overtourism” debate, but for small islands they are just as much a traffic, safety, and service-delivery tool. For St. Maarten, where congestion regularly spikes around high-demand areas, a targeted cap system could be less about restricting tourism and more about managing arrivals at the exact pressure points, especially in and around Maho, where aircraft-viewing crowds, tour buses, taxis, rental cars, and pedestrians collide in a tight space.

What a visitor cap could look like for St. Maarten, starting with Maho

A practical approach would not require a blanket island-wide limit. It could start with a site-based cap for the most strained zone, using a mix of traffic rules, timed access, and enforceable commercial transport controls.

1) Timed access for tour buses and group drop-offsA timed-access system can work like a reservation window for commercial operators. During peak periods, buses would only be allowed to enter and offload passengers in Maho if they hold a valid time slot. If the area is already over capacity, law enforcement and traffic controllers could deny entry or deny offloading, directing the bus to a holding area or an alternate stop, then allowing access only when the time slot opens. This is similar in concept to rules used elsewhere to limit boats or people at a single attraction when a threshold is reached.

2) Legally enforced “no-offload” and “no-stopping” rulesA cap only works if it is enforceable. That means designating clear rules such as:

marked bus bays and taxi stands, with strict dwell times

no-stopping and no-parking corridors with towing authority

drop-off only zones with mandatory immediate exit

fines that escalate for repeat offenders and operator permit consequences

3) Clear thresholds for “full capacity”Authorities can define capacity using measurable triggers, such as:

maximum number of buses allowed in the zone at one time

maximum number of vehicles in designated lots

maximum pedestrian density at the beach access points

automatic “pause” rules when emergency access routes are compromised

4) An operator licensing approach, tied to complianceOne of the fastest ways to change behavior is to link access to compliance. Operators who repeatedly violate parking, stopping, or offloading rules can face stepped penalties, including suspension of access privileges to the timed-entry system.

5) A multi-Ministry plan, backed by policy and communicationThis type of cap is not only a police matter. It requires structured coordination among government, law enforcement, tourism authorities, airport stakeholders, transport associations, and local businesses. It also requires the “paperwork” that makes it stick: a clear policy basis, published rules, signage, an enforcement protocol, and a public communication plan that explains why the measures exist and how to comply.

If implemented well, a system like this can reduce gridlock, improve emergency access, protect residents’ quality of life, and improve the visitor experience by reducing chaos.

How the Caribbean is already using caps and limits, mainly at high-pressure sites

Across the region, most caps are not island-wide. They are focused on specific attractions, parks, and marine areas using thresholds, permits, and timed controls.

Cayman Islands: Stingray City limits on boats and people

At Stingray City, licensing rules have been reported to include limits that effectively cap crowding, including restrictions tied to how many people and vessels can be in the Wildlife Interaction Zone at once, plus limits on passengers per boat and time restrictions for drop-offs at peak times.

This is the same principle St. Maarten could apply to Maho, a threshold is reached, operators must wait or reroute.

Belize: whale shark tourism rules at Gladden Spit and Silk Cayes

Belize’s Gladden Spit and Silk Cayes Marine Reserve includes rules that limit pressure during sensitive periods, including constraints such as a maximum number of boats per operator per day and limits on the number of visitors per boat at any one time.

The lesson is straightforward, protect the experience and the resource by limiting throughput at the point of impact.

Puerto Rico: Mona Island permit and campsite capacity limits

Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources outlines campsite capacities on Isla de Mona, with two designated camping areas and stated maximum numbers.

For small, sensitive environments, hard capacity ceilings paired with permits are often the simplest tool.

Saba and protected waters: time limits and controlled use of moorings

Saba’s marine park rules and guidance illustrate another kind of limit: controlling where vessels can tie up, who may use certain moorings, and how long they may remain.

This is capacity management without a headline “tourist cap,” it reduces congestion and protects the resource.

Bonaire: cruise pressure debates and “one large ship” style limits

Bonaire’s tourism policy debate increasingly centers on carrying capacity and cruise flows, including policies that limit daily cruise ship intensity as part of a recovery plan, with ongoing public discussion about volume and impact.

This is relevant for St. Maarten in principle, caps can be applied to a specific segment and location rather than the whole destination.

What makes caps work, and what makes them fail

Caps tend to succeed when they are:

simple, clear rules, clear thresholds

enforceable, real consequences for violations

paired with alternatives, holding areas, alternate attractions, rerouting plans

supported by stakeholders, especially operators who need predictability

reviewed and adjusted, based on data and seasonal patterns

Caps tend to fail when they are announced without the operational backbone: no signage, no enforcement, no data, no coordination, and no realistic alternatives for operators.

Globally, more destinations are moving toward site-specific visitor management rather than broad limits: timed entry, reservations, transport controls, and capacity thresholds designed to protect the experience, reduce conflict with residents, and maintain safety. The Caribbean’s strongest examples show that this can be done without “closing the door,” as long as the rules are practical and consistently enforced.

