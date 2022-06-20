‘Domestic Violence and Mediation’ project presented to Trust Fund Committee | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The “Domestic Violence and Mediation” project, a restorative justice initiative, launched by StichtingJustitiëleInrichtingen St. Maarten (SJIS) and the Prosecutor’s Office OM Sint Maarten, was one of the initiatives recently presented to the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience Trust Fund steering committee.

Project funder, Resources for Community Resilience R4CR, selected the restorative justice initiative for presentation to showcase its social impact on the community. The project is a collaboration of partners in the justice and social field with the goal of introducing restorative justice on St. Maarten. Restorative justice is an approach to conflicts and criminal offenses which focuses ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/20/domestic-violence-and-mediation-project-presented-to-trust-fund-committee/