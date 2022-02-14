Donation of €5000 of the Lions Club Oualichi to the SNSM station of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Within the framework of its actions of support to the local associations, the Lions Club Oualichi carried out a donation of €5000 for the station SNSM of Rescue at sea of Saint-Martin, to take part in their budget of maintenance and upkeep of their 2 nautical means, their materials, and their room, as well as in the training of their team members.

As a thank you, the volunteers of the SNSM made a point of receiving with dignity the seven volunteer representatives of the Oualichi Lions Club, at the end of their weekly meeting, at the time of their traditional “Pot of Friendship”.

The President of the station, René-Jean Duret, reminded us that “the station of Saint-Martin only works at 100% with initiatives or private donations, the first rescuers are the donors! Without them, the volunteers of our SNSM station would not be able to fulfill their public utility mission of saving lives at sea”.

