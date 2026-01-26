Doran seeks update from ECYS Minister on staffing, ICT, and school maintenance | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Egbert Doran has formally requested a comprehensive update from the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, regarding the current operational readiness and capacity of the nation’s public education system.

The inquiry, submitted on Tuesday, focuses on ensuring that progress in school infrastructure, ICT integration, and staffing levels remains on track to meet the demands of the 2026 academic year and the upcoming hurricane season.

“Public education requires constant and vigilant oversight,” MP Doran stated. “As we move forward, it is essential that both Parliament and the public are kept informed on how our schools are evolving to meet modern standards. Transparency is not only about identifying gaps, but about safeguarding the continuity of quality education for our children.”

Infrastructure and Digital Equity

MP Doran’s letter requests a status report on school maintenance and the reliability of ICT connectivity for teaching, assessments, and school administration. He emphasized that as education becomes increasingly digital, classroom infrastructure must be reliable, resilient, and consistently maintained across all campuses. “As a former public school student, I understand firsthand the impact that the school environment has on a child's ability to succeed,” Doran added, noting that every student deserves a modern learning space.

Staffing and Campus Access

The MP is also seeking confirmation that all public schools are meeting their full staffing requirements, including qualified educators and essential support personnel. Additionally, he requested clarification on reports concerning a ministerial decree related to campus visits.

“Our schools function best when security is balanced with transparency and engagement,” Doran noted. “Policies governing school access must be clear and must not inadvertently hinder parental involvement or broader community engagement.”

Policy Direction and Preparedness

With the 2026 hurricane season approaching, MP Doran highlighted the dual role of schools as learning institutions and emergency shelters. He requested an update on the structural integrity of school buildings, as well as the status of emergency protocols and preparedness measures.

He further sought clarity on whether any discussions are underway regarding potential shifts toward the privatization of public education.

“Public education is a cornerstone of our society,” Doran stated. “Any significant changes to its governance or structure must be approached with extreme care and absolute transparency to ensure it remains accessible to every child.”

MP Doran indicated that his request is aimed at ensuring continuity, accountability, and proactive planning, and he looks forward to a timely and constructive response from the Minister so that these national priorities can be addressed effectively.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/doran-seeks-update-from-ecys-minister-on-staffing-ict-and-school-maintenance