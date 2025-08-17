Dr. Delroy Pierre Appointed as Peer Reviewer for the Journal of Educational Research (Taylor & Francis) | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Dr. Delroy Pierre an educational and organizational change scholar at Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau (CLIMB) here on St. Maarten, has been selected to serve as a peer reviewer for The Journal of Educational Research, one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed education academic journals published by Taylor & Francis.

This prestigious appointment strengthens CLIMB’s position in educational and organizational research and its commitment to advancing the quality of educational research on St. Maarten and in the region. Dr. Pierre holds a Ph.D. in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change from the University of the Virgin Islands and conducts research focused on change, leadership, creativity, sensemaking and equity within education systems.

As a peer reviewer, Dr. Pierre joins a collaborative process where authors and reviewers engage in dialogue to advance knowledge. Reviewers test and refine articles before publication, often alerting authors to potential errors, overlooked gaps in the literature, or ways to enhance clarity and impact. By upholding the high standards of scholarly communication, peer reviewers like Dr. Pierre help maintain the integrity and reputation of academic journals worldwide.

Peer review is a vital part of the scientific publishing process. It ensures that robust, high-quality research is published through the independent assessment of manuscripts by experts in their fields. Reviewers help evaluate the quality, accuracy, and suitability of scholarly work for publication, making peer review both a form of quality control and an invaluable source of feedback that helps researchers strengthen their studies before they reach the global stage.

This is a major accomplishment for CLIMB and St. Maarten as CLIMB continues to advance high-quality research centered on advancing equity and innovation in education systems on St. Maarten and in the region. Dr. Pierre’s role as a peer reviewer will strengthen local education by ensuring that global best practices and cutting-edge knowledge are meaningfully connected to Caribbean contexts.

“Through this position, I am exposed to the newest research in the educational space- even before it is published – which I believe can have tremendous benefits for St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean”, Dr. Pierre stated. His participation reflects CLIMB’s commitment to scholarly educational and organizational research excellence worldwide.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dr-delroy-pierre-appointed-as-peer-reviewer-for-the-journal-of-educational-research-taylor-francis