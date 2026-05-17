DSRP and UNODC to host community and private sector dialogues on rehabilitation and reintegration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAy–The Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will host two important dialogue sessions in May aimed at strengthening rehabilitation, education, skills development and reintegration opportunities for incarcerated persons in St. Maarten.

The sessions are designed to bring together community organizations, civil society groups, faith-based organizations, educators, social service providers, volunteers, philanthropists and private sector partners to explore practical ways to support persons during and after incarceration. The initiative is also intended to help build safer communities by creating stronger pathways from prison back into productive participation in society.

The first session, the Community and Prison Dialogue on Rehabilitation and Reintegration, will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the NIPA Conference Room. This consultation will focus on how civil society can help create stronger pathways for rehabilitation, education, skills development and successful return into the community for persons incarcerated in St. Maarten.

Participants will also learn more about the Nelson Mandela Rules, the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners. The session will place emphasis on the role of the wider community in building second chances, strengthening families and supporting reintegration.

The organizers are encouraging foundations, NGOs, community groups, educators, social service providers, faith-based organizations, philanthropists, volunteers and individuals with lived prison experience to participate. The session is also open to persons who are passionate about supporting prisoners, their families and broader reintegration efforts.

A second session, the Prison and Private Sector Dialogue: Rehabilitation Through Work, will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the Belair Community Center. This session will focus on building industry partnerships that can support practical skills training, meaningful work and employment pathways for incarcerated persons.

Business leaders, employers, industry representatives, chambers and associations, training providers and organizations interested in contributing to rehabilitation, skills development and workforce opportunities are invited to attend.

The private sector dialogue will include discussions on government’s vision for rehabilitation through work, real stories from formerly incarcerated persons, employers and community partners, and opportunities to identify skills needs, risks, safeguards and partnership models. Participants will also work in sector groups to help design practical solutions that can benefit both businesses and society.

Key focus areas for the private sector session will include recycling and environmental services, tourism and hospitality support, construction and general maintenance services, printing, retail and small businesses.

The initiative is built around the goals of collaboration, skills, opportunity, reintegration and stronger communities. Organizers said the sessions are intended to move the discussion beyond punishment and toward practical rehabilitation, with an emphasis on education, employment and community support.

Both events will also explore how St. Maarten can strengthen its rehabilitation framework in line with international standards and the Nelson Mandela Rules.

Persons interested in attending are encouraged to register using the QR codes on the official flyers or through the registration links provided by the organizers.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dsrp-and-unodc-to-host-community-and-private-sector-dialogues-on-rehabilitation-and-reintegration