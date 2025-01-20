DUO is sending (former) students a notice about allowance starting this month

THE HAGUE – (Former) students who have studied for one or more years in higher education in the Netherlands under the loan system did not receive a basic grant during that period. As a result, they may have had to borrow extra from DUO. To compensate students for this, they receive a financial allowance.

There are two allowances that students who studied under the loan system (from September 2015 up to and including August 2023) may be entitled to: the allowance for lack of basic grant and the study voucher allowance. One of the eligibility requirements is that the student must have earned a (concluding) diploma.

Allowance for lack of basic grant

If they meet the conditions, (former) students receive the allowance for lack of basic grant. This is an amount of €34.17 per month. The amount is offset against any student debt or is paid if there is no student debt.

Study voucher allowance

(Former) students who received student finance for the first time in the first four years of the loan system are entitled to the study voucher allowance in addition to the allowance for lack of basic grant. This is a one-off amount of €2,098. This amount is also offset against any student debt or is paid if there is no student debt.

Personal message or personal application

Former students who meet the requirements are notified personally in January if DUO has data on them. Students who graduate later are notified after their diploma has been delivered by the educational institution.

Students who did not rely on student finance or the student travel product must apply for the allowance for lack of basic grant themselves.

More information about the allowance can be found on: duo.nl/loansystemallowance

