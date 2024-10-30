DUO visiting the Caribbean: Repaying a study debt? Reduction of monthly instalment is often possible!

THE HAGUE – PHILIPSBURG – The Education Executive Agency (DUO, Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs) is visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, and St. Maarten from November 11 to 29. During the visit, DUO will launch a campaign to alert former students that the amount they are repaying monthly on their study debt may be reduced. Temporary service desks will be opened on all islands during the visit. DUO will also organise information sessions on student finance.

Some of the former students that are repaying a study debt to DUO are paying a higher monthly instalment than necessary. Many former students do not know that they need to personally apply for a reduction in the monthly instalment and need to submit their income details. Last year, DUO therefore launched a campaign. This campaign has already been very successful. But to ensure that even more people are aware of this, DUO is now highlighting it again. Caribbean Coordinator Monique Hoogerwerf explains: ‘We advise everyone to communicate their income. In fact, the new monthly instalment can only go down and never up.”

Temporary service desks

People who have questions about repaying their study debt or about student finance can visit the temporary service desks without an appointment. Employees are on hand to assist with filling in forms or if, for example, someone is no longer able to access Mijn DUO. It is also possible to immediately apply for a reduction of the monthly instalment. This requires an income statement from the Tax Office for 2022 and 2023. Visitors must bring along a valid identity document.

Webinar for repayment

For former students, DUO also offers a webinar. In addition to information on the application for a reduction in the monthly instalment and communication of the income, it also covers the benefits of local repayment.

Information sessions for prospective students

For students who want to study in the Netherlands, DUO organises information sessions. Here, students learn all about student finance and what they need to arrange for a successful start to their studies. This year, for the first time, DUO is providing this information together with the Collaborating Universities of Applied Sciences in Aruba and Curaçao at the study and profession fair. This way, even more students and parents are reached.

More information

DUO will be in Aruba and Curaçao from November 11 to 22 and in Bonaire and St. Maarten from 25 to 29. More information on the temporary service desk, the information sessions, and the webinar can be found at duo.nl/bezoekantillen.

