Dutch Caribbean Islandhopper authorized for St. Eustatius to French St. Martin flights | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius–Dutch Caribbean Islandhopper (DCI) has received official authorization to begin flights between F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius and L’Espérance Airport in Grand Case, on the French side of St. Martin.

The new route is expected to strengthen regional connectivity for residents, visitors and businesses traveling to and from St. Eustatius. While DCI’s recently launched service to St. Kitts and Nevis has started positively, the planned connection to St. Martin is being viewed as a major development for the island’s accessibility.

DCI Director Steven Chin-A-Kwie told BES Reporter that the airline is pleased with the authorization and said the route fits directly into the company’s broader plans.

“We are very happy with this authorization and it fits perfectly within our plans,” Chin-A-Kwie said.

According to Chin-A-Kwie, DCI is also looking ahead to the possible use of larger aircraft on the route, which would increase inter-island passenger capacity. He explained that flights to St. Kitts, Nevis and St. Martin represent only the first phase of the airline’s wider expansion strategy. That strategy also includes preparations for cargo and freight services to St. Eustatius.

Chin-A-Kwie said DCI intends to maintain a flexible and simplified operating model, with multiple rotations during the day rather than only one early morning and one evening flight.

“We do not only want to offer an early morning and evening flight, but several rotations during the day. L’Espérance Airport allows us to provide quick and uncomplicated service to passengers,” he said.

He also stressed that regional air travel should not be seen as a luxury, especially for small island communities.

“For many residents, regional air travel is not a luxury but a necessity, whether for medical appointments, business activities, family connections or access to essential products and services,” Chin-A-Kwie stated. “That is also why, despite not receiving any subsidies, our ticket prices will be considerably lower than what is currently being charged on the route between St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.”

According to DCI, improved connectivity can have a wider impact on the social and economic development of St. Eustatius and other small islands in the region.

“We strongly believe that once connectivity problems are addressed, many other challenges within the community can also begin to find new solutions. Reliable transportation is essential for the development and sustainability of small islands such as St. Eustatius,” Chin-A-Kwie said.

The airline’s EASA Third Country Operator authorization is also considered an important milestone. According to Chin-A-Kwie, the authorization confirms that DCI meets the safety and operational standards required by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The certification places the airline within the EU regulatory and audit framework and is required before applying for operating permits and commercial flight approvals within the European Union and associated territories.

Chin-A-Kwie said the EASA TCO authorization also supports DCI’s broader international expansion plans and future operational growth.

DCI expects to launch the St. Eustatius to Grand Case route around mid-June, once final operational steps are completed.

Source: BES Reporter.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-caribbean-islandhopper-authorized-for-st-eustatius-to-french-st-martin-flights