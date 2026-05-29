Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 Announces Speakers and Full Program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 has announced its keynote and plenary speakers, with the full program now available online for participants across the Dutch Caribbean and beyond.

From June 17 to 24, 2026, leading voices from research, policy and society will come together for six thematic conference days across Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Saba, St. Maarten and St. Eustatius. The week will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, panel discussions, cultural intermezzos and networking opportunities, all centered on issues of importance to the Dutch Caribbean.

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026, also known as DCRW2026, is organized by the Dutch Research Council (NWO). The event is intended to provide a platform for researchers from the Caribbean science community to connect with policymakers, community partners and other stakeholders.

This year’s keynote speakers are Drs. Stephanie Croes of Aruba, Dr. Soraya Verstraeten of Curacao, Drs. Elly Rojer of Bonaire, Drs. Oliver Klokman of Saba, Drs. Raymond Jesserun of St. Maarten, and Island Governor Alida Francis of St. Eustatius.

Across the six conference days, the keynote speakers will frame each day’s theme and help stimulate dialogue between researchers, policymakers and partners from society. Their topics are included in the conference program, which is available atwww.dcrw.nl/speakers.

Participation in Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 is free of charge, but registration is required for both live and online attendance. Interested persons can register throughwww.dcrw.nl/registration.

The full program, including sessions, times, keynote speakers and participation formats for all six islands, is available atwww.dcrw.nl/programme.

The fifth edition of Dutch Caribbean Research Week will take place on June 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24, 2026. Persons with questions may contact the organizers atdcrw@nwo.nl.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-caribbean-research-week-2026-announces-speakers-and-full-program