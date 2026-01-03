Dutch chamber returns early from recess for emergency session on Venezuela | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The House of Representatives will return early from the Christmas recess next week, after a parliamentary majority backed a request for an emergency debate on developments in Venezuela following U.S. attacks that lawmakers say have heightened unrest in the region. The recess was originally set to continue until Monday, January 12.

MP Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) initiated the request, warning on X that “the attacks on Venezuela by the United States are causing great unrest in the region,” and adding that “it is also important for Dutch people in Venezuela and the Caribbean part of the kingdom that peace and clarity are brought quickly.” Support for the emergency debate came from multiple parties, including CDA, D66, GroenLinks-PvdA and JA21, with additional backing referenced for SP and the Party for the Animals, forming a clear majority.

Lawmakers pointed in particular to potential implications for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, given the proximity of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao to Venezuela. D66 MP Hanneke van der Werf wrote on X: “Venezuela is our largest neighbor,” and stressed that the situation could affect the ABC islands. GroenLinks-PvdA leader Jesse Klaver also called for “clarity from the government today about the safety of the islands,” according to his social media remarks.

The outgoing cabinet has signaled a cautious posture while monitoring the situation. Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel said on X that he is “in contact with our embassy in Venezuela, Defense and the Countries,” and that attention is focused on the safety of Dutch nationals in Venezuela and the Kingdom. Outgoing Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the government “closely follows the developments in the Caribbean and the situation in Venezuela after the attacks by the US,” and added that the ABC islands “can count on our support in these uncertain times.”

Reactions in Parliament and on social media remain divided. SP leader Jimmy Dijk attributed the attacks to oil interests, writing: “Everything for oil and oil for everything.” Party for the Animals MP Christine Teunissen described the strikes as an “illegal attack,” saying it impacts people “in an already extremely vulnerable situation.” PVV leader Geert Wilders struck a markedly different tone on X, posting: “Bang Boom Maduro gone,” accompanied by a muscle emoji.

The House has previously interrupted recess for urgent geopolitical developments, including a summer return for debate on the situation in Gaza and an earlier interruption last year for the Middle East.

The emergency debate is expected to be held next week, likely with Minister Van Weel and State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum. The exact date and time will be announced by Parliament.

Caption: MP Don Ceder (ChristenUnie)

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-chamber-returns-early-from-recess-for-emergency-session-on-venezuela