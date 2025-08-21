Dutch concerns rise as Venezuela mobilizes militia, U.S. boosts Caribbean operations | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Concern has grown across the Southern Dutch Caribbean islands regarding security and stability in the southern Caribbean. On Curaçao, the MAN political party has publicly raised questions about risks to the ABC islands and the level of preparedness required if regional tensions increase.

In The Hague, the D66 Parliamentary group is concerned about the safety of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao now that the tension between neighboring Venezuela and the United States is rising.

MPs Paternotte, Van der Werff and Bamenga want to hear from the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Veldkamp and Defense Brekelmans what measures they are taking to guarantee the safety of civil aviation and shipping around the ABC islands, pointing out cruise and tanker shipping and critical port and cable infrastructure.

"Will travel advice and contingency plans for residents and visitors to the ABC islands be updated in light of these developments, and if so, how will this be communicated with residents, businesses and the tourism sector?" is another question from the D66 MPs.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced the deployment of 4.5 million militia members nationwide, citing “threats” from the United States. In a televised address he stated, “We will defend our sea, our land, and our sovereignty,” and referred to what he called “the outlandish, bizarre threat of a declining empire.”

The announcement followed intensified U.S. actions. Earlier this month, the United States under President Donald Trump doubled the reward for Maduro’s arrest to 50 million dollars and expanded sanctions targeting the Venezuelan government and alleged cartel networks. Washington has also enlarged anti drug operations in the Caribbean.

According to multiple briefings, three U.S. Aegis guided missile destroyers, USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson, have arrive off the Venezuelan coast. In total, about 4,000 sailors and Marines are expected to support the operation. The additional U.S. commitment includes several P 8 maritime patrol aircraft, additional warships, and at least one attack submarine. U.S. officials indicate these assets will operate for several months in international airspace and international waters, with roles that include intelligence and surveillance, and, if directed, targeted strikes.

This parallel buildup has elevated regional anxiety. The presence of U.S. naval forces near Venezuela, combined with the mobilization of Venezuelan militia units, has sharpened questions on the ABC islands about potential spillover effects, maritime safety, trade routes, and civil preparedness. MAN in Curaçao has asked for clarity on risk assessments, coordination within the Kingdom, and the readiness of local agencies and essential services.

Local governments and Kingdom partners are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, share updates as they become available, and coordinate on any measures needed to safeguard maritime activity, aviation links, and public order across the Dutch Caribbean.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-concerns-rise-as-venezuela-mobilizes-militia-u-s-boosts-caribbean-operations