Dutch Government Issues Red Travel Advisory for Venezuela

THE HAGUE – The Dutch government has raised its travel advisory for Venezuela from orange to red, warning all Dutch passport holders against traveling to the country under any circumstances.

The upgraded warning, which took effect last Friday, was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing the unstable situation in Venezuela and the serious risks it poses to foreign nationals, including Dutch citizens.

Detentions Without Explanation

According to the ministry, several troubling incidents have occurred recently, including cases of foreign nationals being detained without clear cause. Due to the limited safety conditions in Venezuela, the Dutch government has also stated that consular assistance cannot be guaranteed in the event of emergencies or other incidents.

Insurance Coverage at Risk

The advisory further notes that most travel insurance policies do not provide coverage for incidents that occur in countries under a red travel alert. This makes travel to Venezuela not only risky from a safety standpoint but also financially precarious.

Travelers Urged to Register

For those who still choose to travel to Venezuela despite the warning, the ministry strongly recommends registering with the consular services of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to facilitate potential support.

The government continues to monitor the situation in Venezuela closely and advises citizens to stay informed via official travel alerts and embassy communications.

