Dutch Govt to step up support for Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten against organized crime, corruption | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The Netherlands will provide reinforcements in capacity, expertise, and resources to help strengthen the approach to undermining crime, including drug trafficking, corruption, and other serious offenses on St. Maarten, Aruba and Curacao. This includes strengthening the criminal justice chain with additional support for the Public Prosecution Service, the Joint Court of Justice, and investigative cooperation teams.

In addition to the criminal-law approach, there will also be an administrative and governance focus. Extra Dutch funding will be made available to help the countries enforce rules, improve licensing processes, and implement stronger integrity measures.

The assistance is tied to a multi-year cooperation agenda, under which the Netherlands and each of the three countries will set concrete agreements to address vulnerabilities, strengthen good governance, and safeguard integrity in public institutions.

For Sint Maarten, the letter emphasizes the urgent need to address governance risks, integrity in public administration, and financial-economic crime. Dutch expertise and funding will be deployed in cooperation with local institutions to reduce these vulnerabilities and improve resilience against subversion.

The letter also outlines a broader strategy for the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom:

• Judicial and Investigative Reinforcement: The Netherlands will expand capacity and cooperation in tackling drug trafficking routes, money laundering networks, and corruption cases. This includes bolstering the work of joint investigative teams and improving information-sharing between institutions.

• Governance and Integrity Support: Beyond law enforcement, the Dutch government sees systemic weaknesses in licensing systems, oversight, and enforcement as critical risks. New investments will target building stronger safeguards in these areas and ensuring transparent and accountable governance.

• Tailored Country Approaches: While some measures apply across the three countries, the letter stresses that Sint Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao each face distinct vulnerabilities. Agreements will therefore be customized, with specific benchmarks and monitoring mechanisms to ensure progress.

• Multi-year Cooperation Agenda: The support will be formalized in multi-year agendas agreed between The Hague and each country. These agendas will guide both funding and technical support, creating continuity and accountability across successive administrations.

According to Minister of Legal Protection Foort van Oosten and State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum, undermining crime and weak governance “pose risks not only to safety and security but also to trust in institutions and the stability of the Kingdom.” They stressed that addressing these challenges requires shared responsibility and close cooperation between the Netherlands and the Caribbean countries.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-govt-to-step-up-support-for-aruba-curacao-and-st-maarten-against-organized-crime-corruption