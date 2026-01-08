Dutch MPs cite international law, demand clear cabinet rejection of U.S. Venezuela action | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–A broad majority in the Dutch House of Representatives has urged the caretaker cabinet to state more clearly that the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela breached international law, raising concerns about the precedent it could set and the potential regional implications for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

During an emergency debate with caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel, parties representing 99 of the 150 seats argued that the Netherlands should distance itself more explicitly from the operation in which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was removed from power and taken into custody late last week. Several MPs warned that failing to call out alleged violations of international law, even by allies, risks weakening the rules-based order and encouraging other major powers to act outside accepted norms.

Calls for a more direct position were voiced across party lines. ChristenUnie MP Don Ceder pressed for a public judgment from the cabinet, while VVD MP Eric van der Burg said the Netherlands, preferably alongside European partners, should make clear that such action is unacceptable. At the same time, Van der Burg pushed back against proposals to consider sanctions against the United States, citing Europe’s reliance on the U.S. for security.

In the committee debate, MPs also raised practical issues linked to the Kingdom’s Caribbean territories and regional stability. PVV MP Raymond de Roon argued that the Venezuela crisis could create an opening to revive the former Isla refinery in Curaçao, noting that the facility was designed to handle Venezuela’s heavier crude. Minister Van der Weel responded skeptically, pointing to the refinery’s condition and questioning whether it would be wise to invest in it, adding that the Dutch government is not pursuing that course.

BBB MP Henk Vermeer called for visible coordination with France and the United Kingdom to underline shared responsibility, together with the Netherlands, for the protection of overseas territories. Don Ceder urged stronger and more structured information-sharing with the parliaments of Aruba and Curaçao.

Minister Van der Weel told MPs that the islands have so far experienced limited disruption and limited economic impact. He said there were no signs of a decline in tourist bookings, and no indications of a new flow of Venezuelans heading to the ABC islands. He further indicated that conditions had largely normalized, while noting that lessons from the situation could support stronger preparedness for future crises.

The wider debate also centered on the legality of the U.S. operation and the broader geopolitical risks tied to escalating tensions around Venezuela.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-mps-cite-international-law-demand-clear-cabinet-rejection-of-u-s-venezuela-action