Dutch Naval Commander warns that Venezuela can take control of islands with little effort | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao could be seized with “little effort” by Venezuela if the South American nation chose to act, according to the new Commander of the Naval Forces, Harold Liebregs. In an interview quoted by Dutch media, Liebregs raised the alarm that the islands remain dangerously exposed due to limited naval capacity in the Caribbean.

The commander explained that while the Royal Netherlands Navy maintains some surveillance and light defensive assets in the region, they are insufficient in the event of a major confrontation. With too few ships, aircraft, and personnel on station, Venezuela could inflict significant damage with relatively small resources. “They can strike Aruba with cannons,” he warned, stressing how quickly the situation could deteriorate.

Liebregs’ remarks come against a backdrop of heightened tension in the wider region. Venezuela remains locked in a territorial dispute with Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region, while its fragile economy and political volatility continue to drive uncertainty. To the west, the United States has increased its naval presence in the Caribbean, conducting patrols and maintaining assets just off Venezuela’s coast—moves aimed at curbing drug trafficking and projecting deterrence but which Caracas often denounces as provocative.

The naval chief urged The Hague to take immediate action, from investing in new patrol vessels and air support to bolstering cooperation with regional allies. He stressed that diplomacy must also play a central role, making clear to Venezuela that any aggression against the Dutch Caribbean will not be tolerated. Joint exercises, he added, would help improve readiness and reassure island residents.

“The people of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao must be able to feel safe,” Liebregs said. “Without a credible defense, the territorial integrity of the islands is vulnerable—and so is the trust of our citizens in the Kingdom’s protection.”

Venezuela’s navy, formally the Bolivarian Navy, is estimated to have between 25,000 and 35,000 personnel, including roughly 8,000 to 11,000 marines and a small naval aviation unit. Its fleet consists of about 40 to 45 active vessels, dominated by patrol boats but also including amphibious landing ships, support craft, coastal vessels, and a handful of submarines. While not a global naval power, Venezuela maintains a sizable regional force that, combined with its marines and coastal artillery, gives it the ability to project strength across the southern Caribbean and pose a direct threat to nearby islands such as Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-naval-commander-warns-that-venezuela-can-take-control-of-islands-with-little-effort